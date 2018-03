Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Balloon mania has hit San Diego and the magificant creations are unbelievable!

Balloon artists from all over the world have brought their A-game to the competition in San Diego. FOX 5's Aric Richard took a tour of the world-class creations - watch the video above.

The World Balloon Convention is specifically designed for business-minded balloon decorators, twisters/entertainers and party store retailers.