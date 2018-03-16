Driver who turned self in after fatal hit-and-run faces judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 28-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday after he turned himself in for fleeing the scene of a weekend crash that killed a man in front of his Chula Vista home.

Guillermo Jimenez of Chula Vista was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Jimenez turned himself in Wednesday afternoon in connection with the death of 62-year-old Rogelio Medrano, according to police.

Medrano was about to get into his car to go to work when a gray, 2008 3 Series BMW coupe struck him in the 400 block of Moss Street at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Following the deadly crash, the motorist continued driving and left the area to the west, Detective Joe Briles said.

Medrano, who reportedly lost a leg in the crash, died at the scene, despite paramedics’ attempts to save his life.

While surrendering to police, Jimenez allegedly admitted that he was the driver involved in the fatal accident, but refused to say where his damaged vehicle could be found.

“The cause of this collision is still under investigation,” Briles said. “However, there are indications that distracted driving may have been a significant factor in the collision.”

Jimenez was booked into San Diego Central Jail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the damaged BMW, which is registered under California license No. 7NPH453, was asked to call Briles at 619-476-5321.

Jimenez will return to court on March 26 for a readiness hearing.