Additional homeless shelter beds made available ahead of weekend storm

SAN DIEGO — An additional 280 shelter beds will be available in downtown San Diego Friday evening due to rain in the forecast, the city Housing Commission announced Friday.

Father Joe’s Villages will house up to 250 people in common areas of its building at 1501 Imperial Ave., with check-ins available throughout the night and a check-out time of 5 a.m. Saturday. A meal will be provided.

The nonprofit already provides shelter to about 2,100 people nightly in San Diego.

Up to 30 additional people will be sheltered at the PATH San Diego/Connections Housing Shelter at 1250 Sixth Ave. Check-in will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and check-out is at 7 a.m. A meal will be provided.

The commission activates additional shelter beds when overnight temperatures drop below 50 degrees and there is at least a 40 percent chance of rain, or in exceptional weather conditions such as one or more inches of rain within 24 hours or sustained winds over 25 mph.

Light to moderate precipitation is forecast to return to the region Friday evening and continue through Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.