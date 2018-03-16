Seven U.S. service members killed in Iraq helicopter crash

WASHINGTON — Seven U.S. service members were killed Thursday in a helicopter crash in western Iraq, a U.S. military official said.

There were no survivors in the crash, the official said, adding that the crew of a second helicopter flying alongside did not report seeing signs of hostile fire when the helicopter went down.

Multiple U.S. defense officials told CNN the aircraft was a HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter, a Black Hawk variant. They said the helicopter was not on a combat mission at the time.

The U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS in Syria and Iraq said Thursday that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash.