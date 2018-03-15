× Threatening message shared on social media against Rincon Middle School

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Authorities are working to determine if a shooting threatened for today at Rincon Middle School is credible.

The threat was made in a Facebook post and said the attack was to take place Thursday, authorities said.

The Facebook post came from a person who posted an image of the threat that stated the suspect was going to shoot up the school, warning people not to come, according to our sources.

No arrests were immediately reported and there was no immediate word of classes being canceled at the school.

This is a developing story.