St. Patrick’s Day in San Diego: Pub crawls, parades and block parties

SAN DIEGO – St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, which means San Diegans will be out in full force celebrating Irish culture.

Whether you’re into block parties, parades or book readings, there’s a St. Patrick’s Day event for you this weekend in San Diego.

ShamROCK is celebrating its 24th year as San Diego’s biggest Saint Patrick’s Day bash in the Gaslamp Quarter Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight. Over 20,000 attendees are expected to party on green carpeted streets and dance to Irish Celtic rock, hip hop and EDM

Trolley Service SDMTS is boosting trolley service after the event on all three trolley lines.

Leprechaun Run 5K Hundreds of runners dressed as leprechauns will race down Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach Saturday morning.

PB St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl gives guests access and drink discounts to 10 different venues in Pacific Beach. The crawl begins at 1 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade The annual parade showcases floats, marching bands, law enforcement, dancing groups, marching, and more Saturday near Balboa Park. The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue at Laurel Street.

Irish Festival Following the parade, Irish entertainers will perform on three stages in Balboa Park. The event will go from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

McP’s Irish Pub will open at 11 a.m. and will host live music in Coronado.

Open Reading of Irish Poetry and Prose D.G. Wills Books presents the 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day Open Reading event in La Jolla around 7 p.m.