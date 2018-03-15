Officers seize guns and weed in PB pot dispensary bust

SAN DIEGO — Narcotics enforcement officers say they raided an illegal Pacific Beach marijuana dispensary Thursday, seizing dozens of pounds of cannabis and arresting a pair of shop employees.

The officers served a search warrant at the Truly Green dispensary (4150 Mission Blvd) at about 8 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Among items confiscated during the operation were 57 pounds of high-grade marijuana, more than 1,400 edible products containing the drug, $3,100 in cash and two pistols, SDPD Lt. Matt Novak said.

The edible items included THC-infused sodas and energy drinks such as “Kush Bull” and “Dr. Cannabis.”

Two workers were arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of marijuana for sale and operating a business without a permit. They were issued citations and released.

The owners were not present but also will be charged in the case, according to Novak.

“The SDPD Narcotics Unit … [and] the City Attorney’s office continue to investigate all illegal marijuana dispensaries and delivery services, as well as all other illegal marijuana businesses operating within the city of San Diego,” the lieutenant said.