Police search for gunman who shot man downtown

SAN DIEGO - A 61-year-old man was shot during an argument Thursday morning in downtown San Diego's Marina neighborhood, police said.

The argument broke out for an unknown reason a little after midnight in the 200 block of J Street, about two blocks from the Convention Center, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

"During the argument, the suspect took out a gun and shot the victim and ran off eastbound on J Street," Buttle said.

The victim was expected to survive, police said.

Detectives went to investigate the shooting and search for the suspect, who was described as wearing a blue flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Police looking for a man after he shot someone this morning across from the Convention Center. Details @fox5sandiego morning news. pic.twitter.com/g7gnJxngBb — Felicia Martinez (@FeliciaNews) March 15, 2018