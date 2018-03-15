Man admits to sex trafficking of 14-year-old girl

SAN DIEGO — An El Cajon man pleaded guilty Thursday to sex trafficking of a minor, admitting that he ferried a 14-year old girl around the San Diego area to perform sex acts for money.

Denziel S. Burke, 20, conceded in federal court in San Diego that he arranged for the victim to have commercial sex ads placed on backpage.com last summer. He further acknowledged that he knew at the time that the victim was a minor.

During a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge William Gallo, Burke also admitted to arranging the illicit liaisons by texting with customers and driving the girl to meeting places.

When the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force tried to arrest Burke on Aug. 8, he struck an unmarked police vehicle with his car and sped away, court documents state. San Diego police rescued the victim that day, and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in capturing Burke two days later.

In light of his plea, Burke faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego. His sentencing is scheduled for June 11.