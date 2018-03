WICHITA, Kan. – San Diego State’s men’s basketball team fell 67-65 to Houston in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas.

Aztecs fall to No. 21/19 Houston, 67-65, in a heartbreaker. Thanks for all of your support this season! pic.twitter.com/eKzXG3zD3E — Aztec M. Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 16, 2018

The Aztecs advanced to the tournament for the first time since 2015 with an 82-75 victory over New Mexico in the Mountain West Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday.

Full story coming.