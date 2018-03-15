× Family displaced by early morning house fire

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A Lemon Grove family was displaced Thursday by an early morning fire that started in a back bedroom of their home.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the blaze, which was reported about 3:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of Camino de Las Palmas, just west of state Route 125 and a few blocks north of Mount Miguel High School, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Sonny Saghera said. Heartland and San Miguel Fire Protection District crews arrived six minutes after being dispatched and had the flames knocked down 10 minutes later.

All occupants and pets were evacuated, uninjured and accounted for, though Saghera did not have an exact number of family members who were displaced. Flames scorched the back half of the roughly 1,500-square-foot home, but the entire dwelling sustained smoke damage, according to Saghera, who said damage was estimated at about $150,000 to the structure and contents.