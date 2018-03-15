El Cajon school cancels assembly in response to shooting threat

EL CAJON, Calif. – Emerald Middle School in El Cajon has canceled an assembly scheduled for Friday after receiving reports of a shooting threat.

In a message Thursday, Principal Amanda Silva informed parents that school staff received reports from students that a person was planning to shoot or harm students during the scheduled ASB assembly. The school canceled the assembly as a precaution.

El Cajon police are working to determine whether the threat is credible.

Teachers will be reviewing safety precautions with students Friday.

Anyone with information about the reported threat is asked to call El Cajon police.