Dozens of food trucks ransacked, police seeking suspects

SAN MARCOS, Calif.-- Police in North County are looking for burglars responsible for breaking into a food storage yard and breaking into dozens of parked food trucks.

The damage was discovered after a worker arrived at the lot early this morning.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department reports signs of forced entry in a parking lot on Linda Vista Drive. Video surveillance shows two males jumping a fence. One suspect is described as a tall, slender white male with a tattoo on his calf.

The suspects spent three hours inside the trucks, ransacking seven to eight trucks and breaking into more than a dozen. Some of the stolen items include iPads, tools and cash. Overall, damages are estimated at several thousand dollars.

Deputies are expected to go through the video on Friday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff's department.