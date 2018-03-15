Chula Vista police officer arrested in San Diego

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A Chula Vista police officer faces possible criminal charges Thursday following his arrest on suspicion of off-duty domestic violence.

Leopoldo Armando Chousal, 27, was taken into custody in San Diego Wednesday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department, which subsequently placed the officer on administrative leave and suspended his police powers pending resolution of the case.

Chousal was released from custody Thursday morning, a jail clerk said.

Details on the alleged crime were not immediately released.

“CVPD takes these allegations seriously and was disappointed to learn of this incident,” department spokesman Lt. Eric Thunberg said. “We are cooperating with SDPD’s criminal investigation, and we are conducting an internal investigation concurrently.”