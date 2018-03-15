Watch Live: Multiple people killed in Miami bridge collapse

MIAMI — A 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed near the campus of Florida International University in the greater Miami area on Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that multiple people have died in the accident.

Lt. Alejandro Camacho, the Florida Highway Patrol spokesman, said “five to six vehicles” were crushed underneath the bridge when it collapsed around 1:45 p.m.

Police calling doctors and nurses to the scene.

The Miami Herald reports that the bridge, which connects FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus to the small suburban city of Sweetwater, was only installed last weekend. It spanned over the busy roadway of Southwest Eighth Street.

Many of the university’s students live in Sweetwater, the Herald reports, and crossing the busy street was considered dangerous. A student died last August when he was hit by a motorist trying to cross the street.

According to a fact sheet about the bridge on FIU’s website, it cost $14.2 million to build and was funded as part of a $19.4 million grant from the US Department of Transportation.

The university had touted the bridge’s near “instant” installation, in which the bridge appeared over the course of a single weekend.

