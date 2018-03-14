San Diegans line up for National Pi Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 (3/14) around the world.

Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159

FOX 5's Brad Wills celebrated with other San Diegans Wednesday at Pot Pie Co. in University Heights. The line of customers was out the door early in the morning. The restaurant is offering special deals in honor of Pi Day!

Tell us if you are celebrating and / or know of any other restaurants offering deals: