San Diegan sentenced to 15 years for killing elderly family member with hammer

GLENDALE, Calif. — A San Diego County man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Wednesday for clubbing an 84-year-old family member to death in his Glendale apartment.

26-year-old James Adrian Sanchez of El Cajon pleaded no contest last Oct. 19 to second-degree murder for the Nov. 18, 2013, killing of Ruben Sanchez.

The defendant struck the elder Sanchez multiple times with a hammer in the victim’s apartment, according to testimony. The motive for the killing and the exact relationship between the two men was unclear, although the defendant had lived with the victim at one point, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Sanchez was arrested the same day in El Cajon by Glendale police, who described him as a “family member” of the victim.

Glendale police said they responded to the apartment in the 1800 block of West Glenoaks Boulevard after getting a 911 call from a family member who reported that the elder Sanchez had been assaulted. He was pronounced dead soon after arrival at County-USC Medical Center.