Rep. Hunter reveals what he said to Trump during border wall tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Congressman Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) joined President Donald Trump in Otay Mesa Tuesday to tour the border wall prototypes.

"I think it says a lot that Trump even came to California. He knows he's not going to win here and the entire state is against him," Hunter said.

Hunter doesn't see himself distancing himself from seeking Trump's support as he seeks re-election.

"A lot of people try to distance themselves from the president thinking that's a wise political move," Hunter said. "I like his steel tariffs. I like protecting American jobs. I like that he protected Qualcomm. I like border security."