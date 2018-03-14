× Fight over shared groceries leads to stabbing at assisted-living facility

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing another resident multiple times at a Skyline assisted-living facility.

Police confirmed that the fight started when the victim returned from a trip to the market and had a disagreement about promising to bring something back for the suspect.

Police said the man had apparently returned from the store without the promised items or the money he was given to make the purchase.

SDPD Field Lt. Anthony Dupree said that the victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.