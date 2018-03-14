Coleman University symposium honors women in leadership

SAN DIEGO — Coleman University hosted its 9th annual Women in Leadership symposium Wednesday morning in honor of International Women’s Day.

At the symposium presented by the California Diversity Council and themed “Women Blazing Trails,” attendees listened to a panel of speakers made up of women leaders in San Diego communities. Among those speakers was Dr. Ilkay Altintas, Chief Data Science Officer at the UC San Diego Supercomputer Center.

The symposium was one of five similar events held in California and 36 across the country during Women’s History Month in March.

At the #wilsworldtour we’re discussing how to take lemons in your life and turn them into lemonade. How have you overcome some lemons in your life? #blazingtrails 🍋➡️🥤 pic.twitter.com/fEowaFPqlW — Coleman University (@ColemanUniv) March 14, 2018