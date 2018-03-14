Castle Park girl’s lacrosse team hopes to start rivalry with Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Castle Park High School’s girl’s lacrosse team hopes to start a new tradition this year with Chula Vista High School.

Though the Lady Trojans are a young program, they say they’re ready to establish a friendly rivalry.

Three years ago, Castle Park, also in Chula Vista, began rebuilding their girl’s lacrosse team and since then, the program has steadily grown.

“I told them, you guys are going to be the stamp that’s really going to label this program and make it great, so be part of it,” said head coach Chris Kryjewski. “Be the group, be the team that wants to achieve that.”

In their five-year history, the Lady Trojans hadn’t won a single game until last season when Kryjewski took over.

“Our team is really a family and we preach that here at this school and it’s just important,” said Emily Martinez, a senior forward.

The Lady Trojans hope to start a new tradition this year, a friendly rivalry game against Chula Vista with the winner taking home bragging rights and a trophy.

“I think it’s just something for the girls to compete for,” said Kryjewski. “They get to see this trophy every single day and the school gets to see it.”

“It’s kind of like a little poke in the back,” said Joseline Sandoval, a junior defenseman. “A bit of pressure just to try your best and just to have that in the back of your mind, that you want to beat Chula Vista and keep the trophy.”

With help from the Kiwanis Club of Chula Vista, the $500 rivalry trophy is fittingly called “Battle of the Greek Goddesses” and come Thursday afternoon, either Castle Park or Chula Vista will be the first to have their name engraved on it.

“I think just having the entitlement that they won it for the first time and it also staying here at the school for a year, I just think that’s very precious,” said Kryjewski.

“I don’t think we’ll be able to stop talking about it for a week,” said Sandoval. “I think it’s going to be something really big for us. Our first year of doing that tradition and to win it and to have it in our home I think it’s going to be an honor.”

An honor the Lady Trojans are ready to battle for.

Castle Park and Chula Vista will play Thursday at 6 p.m. at Castle Park.