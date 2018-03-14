Border Patrol seizes 800 lbs. of pot from abandoned panga

SAN DIEGO — Border Patrol agents seized nearly 800 pounds of marijuana from an abandoned panga-style fishing boat first spotted in the water near Swami’s State Beach.

According to Public Affairs Officer Eduardo Olmos, as agents responded to the area, the boat headed south toward Elijo State Beach.

They eventually discovered the panga abandoned and beached on shore with 31 packages of marijuana weighing more than 791 pounds and nine fuel containers onboard. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations seized the boat whil Border Patrol seized the marijuana.

No arrests have been made in connection with the smuggling vessel at this time.