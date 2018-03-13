Woman hit, killed by SUV

EL CAJON, Calif. — A woman in her 40s was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday in El Cajon.

The pedestrian was struck about 5:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Greenfield Drive, near Victor Street, according to Lt. Steve Kirk of the El Cajon Police Department.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Kirk said. Her name was not immediately released.

“After a preliminary investigation of the scene and the taking of witness statements, it appears the pedestrian was walking westbound on the south sidewalk of Greenfield Drive when a blue 2004 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on Greenfield Drive and veered across the eastbound lanes and left the roadway, striking the female pedestrian as she was walking,” Kirk said.

“The driver of the Suburban, a 49-year-old male resident of El Cajon, remained on scene and has been fully cooperative with this investigation.”

Kirk said it was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.