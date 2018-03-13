Trump attends fundraiser at Beverly Park home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – After visiting San Diego to view prototypes of his proposed border wall, President Donald Trump flew to Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon to headline a high-dollar fundraiser, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The event is being held at a mansion in Beverly Park -- the home of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-Chairman Edward Glazer, the Times reported, citing a source with knowledge of security for the event.

Each donor will contribute up to $250,000 to attend the event, the organizers of which are hoping to raise $5 million, according to the Times. The funds will benefit the president’s 2020 reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Trump's arrival in Los Angeles drew hundreds of protesters at rallies in multiple areas of Los Angeles, KTLA reported.