Teacher accused of feeding puppy to snapping turtle in front of students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRESTON, Idaho - A school district in Idaho is investigating an incident that took place last week in which a science teacher allegedly fed a live puppy to one of his reptiles in front of students.

Local animal activist Jill Parrish says a teacher at Preston Junior High told her that last week after school Robert Crosland fed a live puppy, who was reportedly sick, to one of his reptiles. He has a snake and a snapping turtle. She said it happened in front of students.

"Allowing children to watch an innocent baby puppy scream because it is being fed to an animal. That is violence. That is not okay," said Parrish, who filed the police report. "What I have learned in the last four days is disgusting. It is sick. It is sick."

"I've only heard him feed like mice or birds to his animals...I feel a little bit better that it was a puppy that was going to die, not just a healthy puppy," said seventh-grader Este Hull.

It's a sentiment echoed by parents Annette Salvesen and Julie Johnson.

"If it was a deformed puppy that was going to die anyway, Cros[land] is very much circle of life," said Salveson.

"He’s the best science teacher Preston Junior High has," said Johnson.

Franklin County Sheriff David Fryar said his department is investigating.

"We’re investigating the facts and turning it over to the prosecutor. He’s the one who will determine if the law has been broken," said Fryar.

Preston School District Superintendent Mark Gee said Mr. Crossland is still employed at Preston Junior High and while the incident is under investigation, he’s not been placed on administrative leave.

Many parents said it's just a hands-on way to teach the circle of life.

"If you’re not fine with it, leave the room," says Salvesen.

Even if the puppy was going to die, Parrish doesn't think this was the way to do it.

"There’s a lot of humane things you can do. Feeding a live animal to a reptile is not humane and it's not okay," said Parrish.

Idaho's Preston School District sent KSTU this statement: