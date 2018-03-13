Stabbing victim won’t talk to cops

SAN DIEGO — A 29-year-old man was stabbed several times in San Diego’s Teralta West neighborhood but refused to cooperate with officers seeking information about the incident and the assailant, police said Tuesday.

The victim was expected to survive his injuries, which were reported around 11:45 Monday night in the 4000 block of Fairmount Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

“The reason for the stabbing, or suspect descriptions is unknown as the victim refused to provide any information to police,” Buttle said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment and detectives were sent to further investigate the stabbing.