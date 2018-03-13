Protesters march in support of DACA after Trump’s visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Hours after President Donald Trump's visit to San Diego, protesters gathered near Waterfront Park Tuesday afternoon to speak out against the president's proposed border wall and to voice their support for DACA.

Protesters marched from the San Diego County Administration Center to the federal courthouse.

Claudia Treminio, a DREAMer, attended the rally. She said she's dreaming of a future in the United States.

“A lot of times I just feel tired, I feel exhausted that I need to continue to prove my humanity to people. They want to label us as ‘illegal,’ as if we’re a thing or as if my existence isn’t legal," Treminio said.

Treminio came to the United States at age 12 from El Salvador. Like other DREAMers in the crowd, she hopes Trump extends the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program so she can get a driver’s license and go to work and school.

“Sick and tired of not being able to live a normal life. Sometimes I’m thinking, I’m wondering what my future in this country is going to be. I wish I could be focusing on college, I could be focusing on having kids, on my future but at this moment, all of that is so uncertain.”

Her time in this country may be limited, with the DACA program set to expire in a few months.

Sabrina Santiago attended the rally to show support for DREAMers.

“It must be horrible. They don’t know any other country. They tell them to go back, but go back to where? They don’t know Mexico. They’ve been here since they were really young,” Santiago said.

From the county administration building, the crowd marched south toward the federal courthouse, showing support for not only DREAMers, but for all undocumented migrants in the country.

“These people just come here to work. They really don’t want any problems. They just want to do better for their families,” Santiago said.

Organizers say this will not be the last rally on behalf of the DACA program.