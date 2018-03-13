Live Blog: President Trump visits San Diego to see border wall prototypes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – President Donald Trump on Tuesday will be in San Diego to see prototypes for his long-promised border wall.

Trump will be traveling to Otay Mesa to view the 30-foot-high prototypes after he arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar at 11:30 a.m.

Customs and Border Protection picked eight proposals for construction along the San Diego border, which were finished in October and have been tested in a real-world border environment for evaluation since.

The eight prototypes fall into two categories -- four are designed to be 30-foot concrete walls, and four are made of other materials.

Friends and foes of Trump plan to rally Tuesday ahead and after his California visit.