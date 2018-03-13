Trump supporters, foes gather at border for presidential visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Friends and foes of President Donald Trump began rallying in the border communities of San Ysidro and Otay Mesta Tuesday morning.

Chanting "build that wall" and "we love Trump," a group of at least 100 supporters of the president and his plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border gathered Tuesday in Otay Mesa.

Trump supporters snatch Mexican flag from passing car and then did this. #fox5sandiego @realtrump pic.twitter.com/AiB7BjWZsZ — jaime chambers (@jaimechambers) March 13, 2018

Meanwhile, anti-Trump protesters gathered near the Plaza Las Americas mall in San Ysidro with signs including "love has no borders" and "no hate in the Golden State."

"Raise your fists ... This is our land, and we will fight back to preserve our land." #TrumpInSD pic.twitter.com/Qbk6fPgroP — Elma Gonzalez (@elmayedda) March 13, 2018

Homemade signs at San Ysidro protest pic.twitter.com/9fFDOsdX5n — Peter Rowe (@peterroweut) March 13, 2018

Trump traveled to Otay Mesa to view the 30-foot-high border wall prototypes after he arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar at 11:30 a.m.

Trump traveled by helicopter from the Miramar base to the border.

Organizers of Women's March San Diego announced plans to erect a large sign urging Trump to "build bridges, not walls" with the hope that he'll be able to see it while landing at the nearby prototype site.

Here's a current view of Otay Mesa where the border wall prototypes are constructed https://t.co/vrC2Zdv0jT#TrumpinSD @sdut pic.twitter.com/NE2EJTCRk7 — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) March 13, 2018

The largest planned anti-Trump protest was scheduled at a San Ysidro Catholic church that offered a full view of the nearby border. Scheduled to appear at Our Lady of Mount Carmel at noon are state Sen. Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, and ACLU and labor leaders.