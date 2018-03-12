Secretary of Homeland Security visits Coast Guard Headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen visited Coast Guard Station San Diego a day before President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit the region.

Nielsen thanked Coast Guard members for their service along the border.

“Semper Paratus and thank you always,” she said.

This was Nielsen’s first trip to San Diego since being named the head of Homeland Security. The secretary viewed the prototype walls being built in Otay Mesa next to the US-Mexico border from above while flying in a Coast Guard Jay-hawk helicopter.

After the border flight, Nielsen reviewed the Coast Guard's Fast Marine Response units in action as they sped around San Diego Bay in formation.

Secretary Nielsen will spend the night in San Diego and visit the border wall with President Trump on Tuesday after he arrives at about 11:30 a.m. at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.