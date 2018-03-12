Search for driver in deadly hit-run crash in Chula Vista underway

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Police in Chula Vista were searching Monday morning for the driver who hit a man then drove away, authorities said.
A witness told Chula Vista police a gray BMW hit the man on Moss Street, between 4th and 5th avenues, before heading west around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
The unidentified 62-year-old Hispanic man hit by the vehicle died on the street, CVPD Officer Javier Castillo said.
Police asked the public to look for a vehicle missing a right mirror and right-front bumper or quarter panel damage. The witness did not know what model BMW was involved.
Anyone with information should call CVPD at 619-691-5151.
32.616312 -117.073394