Search for driver in deadly hit-run crash in Chula Vista underway

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Police in Chula Vista were searching Monday morning for the driver who hit a man then drove away, authorities said.

A witness told Chula Vista police a gray BMW hit the man on Moss Street, between 4th and 5th avenues, before heading west around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

The unidentified 62-year-old Hispanic man hit by the vehicle died on the street, CVPD Officer Javier Castillo said.

Police asked the public to look for a vehicle missing a right mirror and right-front bumper or quarter panel damage. The witness did not know what model BMW was involved.

Anyone with information should call CVPD at 619-691-5151.

#developing: driver takes off after hitting, killing man in Chula Vista. Witness describes the car as a gray BMW - unknown model. Moss St & 4th Ave should reopen soon. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/P9GiS5m79H — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) March 12, 2018