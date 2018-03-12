Rallies set for Monday ahead of Trump visit

SAN DIEGO – Two rallies are scheduled Monday ahead of President Donald Trump‘s visit to San Diego Tuesday.

The first will be held at 11 a.m. at Chicano Park to prepare for and condemn Trump’s visit, which will reportedly include a stop in Otay Mesa to view the 30-foot-tall border barrier prototypes, one of which Trump hopes will be used as a model to wall off the U.S.-Mexico border.

The demonstration is being held by a slate of community and activist groups, including Alliance San Diego, the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium, American Friends Service Committee and the local UNITE HERE union. Organizers say the rally will show that San Diegans are united against the “wasteful, harmful and irresponsible” plan to build the wall.

The activist group Union del Barrio will hold a news conference and rally outside the Federal Building at 880 Front St. at 5 p.m. Monday ahead of Trump’s visit. The group has been active in protesting Trump’s policies.

“We will continue defending our community next week when this fascist president visits indigenous Kumeyay land to decide what prototype of use along this imposed border that divides families and further alienates Mexicans on both sides of the border,” the group said.

Trump is scheduled to arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Tuesday.