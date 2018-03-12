Motorcyclist dies in crash with trash truck

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries Monday in a crash involving a trash truck on a North County thoroughfare.

The 47-year-old man was riding to the north on North Rose Street in Escondido when he lost control of his two-wheeler while trying to pass the waste-hauling truck on the right near East El Norte Parkway about 6:45 a.m., according to police. He fell onto the roadway, rolled under the truck and was run over by its rear wheels, Lt. Mike Kearney said.

Medics took the Escondido resident to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

No other injuries were reported.