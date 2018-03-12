Man sentenced for hit-and-run that badly injured mother of 3

SAN DIEGO — An Encinitas man who left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a mother of three near Moonlight Beach was sentenced Monday to probation and a year in jail.

Justin Walt Parker, 39, pleaded guilty in January to felony hit-and-run with serious bodily injury. He faced a maximum of two years in prison.

Parker turned himself in about two weeks after the Sept. 22 crash, which left 33-year-old Ashley Lane with a concussion and broken bones and caused her to suffer three strokes, according to sheriff’s officials.

Lane was crossing the street in the 100 block of Encinitas Boulevard when she was struck by a westbound white Ford F-150 pickup truck shortly before 7:30 p.m., Capt. John Maryon said.

According to witnesses, the driver stopped, got out of his vehicle and told bystanders the victim appeared to be all right, then got back behind the wheel of his truck and drove off.

Paramedics took Lane to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with serious head, spine, pelvic and limb injuries.

With “overwhelming help” from the public, deputies were able to identify Parker as the suspected hit-and-run motorist, Maryon said.

Investigators tracked down Parker’s truck at a custom automotive shop in Riverside. By then, the damage it sustained in the crash had been repaired, the captain said.

Parker was booked into county jail and soon posted bail of $250,000 and was released from custody.

