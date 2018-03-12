× Long-term closure of Morena Boulevard off-ramp begins Monday

SAN DIEGO – The off-ramp from westbound Interstate 8 to Morena Boulevard will close for 30 days, beginning at Monday evening, as construction crews complete a $22 million improvement project.

During the closure, drivers on westbound I-8 can access Morena Boulevard using the Taylor Street exit, crossing the bridge to the south side of the freeway toward Old Town, turning right onto Taylor Street and then making a right on Morena Boulevard, Caltrans spokeswoman Hayden Manning said. Motorists also have the option of heading northbound on Interstate 5 from westbound I-8, exiting the I-5 at Sea World Drive, turning right onto Tecolote Road and continuing to Morena Boulevard.

The closure starts at 9 p.m. Monday.

A third option allows drivers to use westbound Friars Road, then make a right on Napa Street and continue through traffic signals to Morena Boulevard, she said.

“The long-term closure is needed as construction crews begin a $22 million traffic improvement project for westbound I-8 to Interstate 5,” Manning said.

Additionally this week, the two right lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed in San Ysidro just before the border from 9 p.m. through 5 the following morning beginning Monday evening and continuing until Thursday, Caltrans spokesman Ed Cartagena said. The on-ramp from Camino De La Plaza onto southbound I-5 will be closed Monday evening, Tuesday morning, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

For drivers headed north out of San Diego County this week on the I-5, daytime delays are to be expected Tuesday and Wednesday as crews work on a project in San Clemente.

“Northbound I-5 will be reduced to three lanes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday … and Wednesday … from Avenida Vista Hermosa to Camino de Estrella,” according to a Caltrans statement. “The daytime lane closures are necessary because of temperature requirements for striping work. Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.”

More information about the 30-day closure of the Morena Boulevard off-ramp and the I-8 to I-5 interchange improvement project is available online.