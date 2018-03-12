Gunman snatches woman’s purse in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO – A thief armed with a gun robbed a woman Monday morning in San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood, police said.

The armed robbery happened just after 6:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of First Avenue between Walnut Avenue and Upas Street, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said. The robber made off with the victim’s purse, though it wasn’t immediately known what other valuables or cash were inside the purse.

No injuries were immediately reported, Delimitros said.

The suspect was described as a roughly 5-foot-4-inch to 5-foot-7-inch Hispanic man with a heavy build, short hair and dark clothes. He was between 30 and 50 years old, spoke with a heavy accent and was last seen running toward Upas Street.

The victim or witnesses heard a vehicle speeding eastbound on Upas Street shortly after the robbery, but it was unclear if that vehicle was related to the crime, Delimitros said. Robbery detectives were dispatched to the area to investigate.