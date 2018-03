NEW YORK – Fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy has died, Casa de Givenchy reported on his Twitter account Monday.

“The House of Givenchy is sad to report the passing of its founder Hubert de Givenchy, a major personality of the world of French Haute Couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century. He will be greatly missed.”

Givenchy was 91.

RIP Hubert de Givenchy. A true cuturier. “The eternal apprentice” as he liked to call himself. He believed in beauty and he left us a more beautiful world. He dressed stars and created fashion icons like Audrey Hepburn. I hope you can now reunite with your teacher Balenciaga. pic.twitter.com/XCPm4JrYN3 — Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) March 12, 2018