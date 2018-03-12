Evacuations ordered in Santa Barbara County ahead of storm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Hundreds of Santa Barbara County residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes again because an approaching storm is putting them at “extreme risk” for mud and debris flows.

County officials release an evacuation map showing areas in red that are under mandatory evacuation orders. Residents in these areas have been told to evacuate by 8 p.m. Monday. Residents living in the yellow areas are considered “high risk.” Authorities are recommending that they evacuate, but the evacuation order is not mandatory.

BREAKING: Santa Barbara County official’s issue mandatory evacuation order for Extreme High Risk (red) areas and High Risk (yellow) areas will be under a recommended evacuation warning ahead of Tuesday rain storm. https://t.co/KxeOrXYYyO — KEYT NewsChannel 3 (@KEYTNC3) March 12, 2018

There is potential for some areas to see more than half an inch of rainfall per hour — the threshold at which debris flow is expected once it’s surpassed, according to Santa Barbara County officials, who cited National Weather Services estimates.

The county saw a deadly onslaught of mudslides in January after rain triggered debris flow that blocked the 101 Freeway in the area for two weeks. Mandatory evacuations were also ordered this earlier this month when storm conditions again triggered fears of another devastating disaster.

FOX 5’s sister station, KTLA, has more details on the evacuation orders.