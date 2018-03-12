× Council votes to place SDSU stadium expansion plan on November ballot

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego City Council voted unanimously Monday to place San Diego State University’s plan to expand in Mission Valley on the November 2018 ballot.

The plan, officially called the SDSU West Initiative, would let SDSU purchase the SDCCU stadium site from the city. SDSU would build a 35,000-0seat sports stadium, 4,500 housing units, classrooms and research building on the property. The plan also includes open space and a river park.

Supporters of the plan recently collected 106,000 signatures to qualify the initiative for a public vote.

A competing initiative, which would result in a soccer-centric commercial development, recently qualified and will also go onto a 2018 ballot. If both SDSU West and SoccerCity are approved by voters, the one that receives the most votes would be adopted.