Full Coverage: President Trump to visit San Diego Tuesday

Bride arrested for DUI on way to her wedding

Posted 5:54 PM, March 12, 2018, by

MARANA, Ariz. – An Arizona bride was arrested while driving to her wedding – allegedly while impaired – Monday morning, and naturally there’s a photo, according to KTVK.

Sgt. Chriswell Scott of the Marana Police Department tweeted a picture of Amber Young’s arrest. She was wearing her wedding dress, hands cuffed behind her back.

According to Scott, Young was released after “submitting to a blood draw.”

Related Story
Suspected drunk driver arrested after running red light, hitting pedestrian, fleeing scene

Scott also said the 32-year-old did not take a breath test so there are no preliminary blood alcohol concentration (BAC) results.

Arizona has some of the strictest DUI laws in the country. Punishment is assured if a person’s BAC is 0.08 percent or above, but Arizona law allows consequences if there is impairment “to the slightest degree.”

Young’s arrest was preceded by a three-vehicle wreck. Scott tweeted that one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

“Don’t drive impaired, till death do we part doesn’t need any help,” Scott tweeted.

Related stories