Bicyclist, 71, severely injured in crash with SUV

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A 71-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Monday in a collision with an SUV at a North County intersection, authorities reported.

The man veered out of a bike lane and rode into the path of the white 2014 Jeep Cherokee at Craven Road and Foxhall Drive in San Marcos shortly before 11 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

The resulting crash left the bicyclist with severe trauma to his head, chest and pelvis, Deputy David Arnold said. Medics took the victim to Palomar Medical Center.

Intoxication did not appear to have been a factor in the accident, Arnold said.