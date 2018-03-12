Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s world tour includes San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Beyoncé will be joined by her husband Jay-Z when they perform in San Diego during their world concert tour, it was reported Monday.
The celebrity couple will embark on the “One the Run 2 tour” beginning June 6 in the UK. Their first United States concert will be July 25 in Cleveland. They will visit 15 cities in Europe and 21 in North America, according to San Diego Union-Tribune.
San Diegans will get their chance to see them perform on September 27 at SDCCU Stadium, formerly known as Qualcomm Stadium, in Mission Valley.
Tickets to the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. PST Monday, March 19 at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. Prices for the San Diego concert range from $49.50 to $350.
There are pre-sale options for Beyhive fan club members and TIDAL subscribers.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z “On The Run 2” tour dates
June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium On sale March 23
June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park On sale March 23
June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium On sale March 23
June 15 London, UK London Stadium On sale March 23
June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena On sale March 19
June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium On sale March 19
June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena On sale March 23
June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion On sale March 19
June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy On sale March 23
July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion On sale March 19
July 06 Milan, IT San Siro On sale March 19
July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico On sale March 19
July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium On sale March 19
July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France On sale March 19Beyonce
July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera On sale March 19
July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium On sale March 19
July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field On sale March 19
July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field On sale March 19
Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field On sale March 19
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field On sale March 19
Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field On sale March 19
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome On sale March 19
Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl On sale March 19
Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium On sale March 19
Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place On sale March 19