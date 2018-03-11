× Tourists hospitalized after jet ski crash

SAN DIEGO — Two tourists were hospitalized after crashing their rented jet skis in Mission Bay on Sunday.

San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Andy Lerum confirmed that four people had been riding two jet skis when they collided at a high rate of speed. Two of the riders, who were visiting from Japan, suffered leg injuries and one of the jet skis received “pretty significant damage,” said Lerum.

Nearby boaters and San Diego Lifeguards were alerted to the crash and brought the two injured men back to shore. San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said the two were taken to UCSD for treatment.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

Lerum said that general boating safety guidelines dictate that when jet skis are within 100 feet of one another, the drivers should be slowing down.