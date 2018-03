× Small earthquake reported near Ocotillo Wells

JACUMBA – A small earthquake was recorded six miles northeast of Ocotillo Wells Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake, magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale, occurred at 5:45 a.m., according to the USGS.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies said there were no reports of injuries or damage.

The epicenter was near the San Diego-Imperial county line, about 15 miles northeast of Jacumba.