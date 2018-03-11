× Man shoots, kills apparent car burglar

EL CAJON – A homeowner Sunday shot and killed a man who was allegedly breaking into his parked vehicle on an El Cajon street.

The incident took place shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of Mona Place, according to Lt. Walt Miller, of the El Cajon Police Department’s Investigations Division.

The unidentified homeowner told police that he heard his dogs barking, looked outside and saw a man breaking into his vehicle parked in front of his house.

Armed with a handgun, the man went outside to confront the suspect, Miller said.

Some type of confrontation took place and the victim shot at the suspect multiple times, hitting him at least once, Miller said.

The 32-year-old suspect fled the scene in his own vehicle, but drove into the front yard of a house in the 1000 block of West Chase Avenue, Miller said.

Paramedics and officers pronounced the suspect dead at the scene, Miller said.

It is unclear if the homeowner will face any charges, as the incident is still under investigation, police Lt. Eric Taylor said.

Miller said the homeowner was cooperating with police. His name was not released.

The dead man’s name was also unavailable, pending family notification by the San Diego Medical Examiner’s office.

The incident was on a residential street just off Chase Avenue, near El Cajon Boulevard.