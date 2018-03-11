At least two dead after helicopter crashes into East River

NEW YORK — At least two people died when a helicopter went down in New York’s East River on Sunday night.

The chopper went down near East 90th Street and crash landed into the water at around 7 p.m.

FOX 5 broadcast partner WPIX reported that at least two people did not survive the crash, but one person was rescued from the helicopter. It is not known how people were on board. The helicopter did not sink and has been secured, authorities said.

NYPD and FDNY divers are on the scene and in the water according to a mayor spokesperson, NYPD officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Twitter that the Eurocopter AS350 went down in the river near Roosevelt Island at 7 p.m., and that the incident is being investigated.

“The helicopter reportedly is inverted in the water. Local authorities will confirm the number of people on board, their names and conditions,” the FAA said

Video posted to Twitter showed the red helicopter touch down in the water and quickly tip to its side.

The National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause of the incident, the FAA said.

@cnn @FoxNews just witnessed a helicopter crash into the East River .. hope everyone’s ok. Caught it all on tape! pic.twitter.com/saHOMTLR69 — JJ Magers (@JJmagers) March 11, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.