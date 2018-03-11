Father and son carjacked by group of teens in Portland

PORTLAND, OR — It was a terrifying night for a father and his teenage son. Portland Police Bureau officers say around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, the two were carjacked by a group of teenagers at Southeast 117th Avenue and Alder Street.

Sean Connolly tells FOX 12 he and his son are doing OK, but are not ready to go on camera.

Connolly says he fell for it – the classic, someone waving in the middle of the street to get the driver’s attention. But, he says he never expected to be threatened with a gun and watch as three teenagers drove his car out of sight.

Neighbors say the area is quiet.

“Friendly, it feels safe. There’s a lot of families with kids,” said Orion Lumiere, who has lived around the area for several years. “It doesn’t feel like the kind of place there would be a carjacking.”

Police say Connolly saw a teenager in the middle of the street as he was driving, and stopped to see what was wrong. Connolly pulled over, and the teenager knocked on his window.

Police say two more teenagers joined, and that’s when Connolly and his teenage son were threatened with a gun.

Emily Sanchez lives at the intersection where police say it all happened. She was home that night and heard everything.

“I just thought it was maybe a couple arguing, and so I went outside and then I heard the word, “Gun!” So I went back inside,” she said.

Sanchez says she heard the voice of a young boy. It was Connolly’s son, who police say was in the car with him when they were confronted.

“He looked like he was running away from something. And so I called him over and was like, ‘Are you okay?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, we just got carjacked at gunpoint.'”

Connolly says he ran after one of the suspects – a straggler that didn’t immediately make it inside his car. He says they got into a scuffle but the teen got away.

“Scary, especially since I live right there. So I was like, ‘I don’t want this stuff happening around here,'” said Sanchez.

Neighbors admit this area is peaceful and they’re not too worried about it happening again.

“Honestly, I think it’s a total anomaly. I’ve been around here a lot and I’ve never even seen people be rude to each other,” said Lumiere.

Police say Connolly’s son was robbed of his cellphone, and Connolly says the suspects also got away with his laptop.

Investigators describe the first suspect as an African American male teen, 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, slim build, short hair, and wearing a dark color hooded jacket.

The second suspect was described as an African American male teen, 5 feet 8 inches tall, medium build, wearing a big camouflage jacket and dark pants.

The third suspect was described as being an African American teen male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, slim build, short hair, possibly wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey. Police say Connolly believed this suspect was the youngest of the three.

Connolly’s car is a silver 2014 Subaru Forester with Oregon plates 205GUP.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with non-emergency information the incident is asked to contact Detective Heidi Housley at 503-823-0400.