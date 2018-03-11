Beaches closed again amid sewage contamination warnings

SAN DIEGO — Recent rain storms in San Diego County have brought sewage-contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River and potentially high bacteria levels to the coast, county officials warn.

People in the South Bay are being urged to avoid any contact with water at Imperial Beach and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge shoreline, according to current warnings.

La Jolla and Ocean Beach bacteria levels also may exceed health standards, said officials who asked the public to avoid contact with the water in those areas as well.

Earlier this week, a former border patrol agent shared his story of contracting a debilitating flesh-eating bacteria while training in the water near Silver Strand Beach.

His comments came at an event hosted by the Citizens Against Sewage group, who called on the U.S. International Boundary and Water Comission, local leaders and President Trump to solve the recurring problem of sewage-contaminated water making its way across the border to San Diego beaches.