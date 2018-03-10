Trump visit brings closed roads, banned items to Otay Mesa ahead of protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- President Donald Trump is making his first trip to California since taking office, stopping in San Diego to tour border wall prototypes on March 13 in a visit that's expected to prompt protests.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is preparing.

In addition to road closures and no-parking areas, the Sheriff's office has announced temporary restrictions near the prototype site in Otay Mesa that make it a violation to possess items that could be considered "an implement of riot."

The lengthy list includes a ban on standard weapons like firearms and knives, but also includes less common items like flag poles, ice picks, bear spray and loose bricks. The Sheriff's Department said it will allow those with a restricted item to dispose of it or return it to a vehicle before actually charging them with a crime. You can view the full list here.

Find details on all of the restrictions below.

Item restrictions apply in the following areas from March 9 - March 16:

The east side of Enrico Fermi Drive from Airway Road to Via de la Amistad

Enrico Fermi Place

Airway Road

Siempre Viva Road

The Public Road from Airway Road to Siempre Viva Road (appears on Google Maps as Kellianne Way) and Via de la Amistad east of Enrico Fermi Drive.

The following streets will be posted as no parking zones from March 9 - March 16:

The east side of Enrico Fermi Drive from Airway Rd to Via De La Amistad

The north and south sides of Airway Road, east of Enrico Fermi Drive to Kellianne Way

Enrico Fermi Place from Enrico Fermi Drive to Kellianne Way

Siempre Viva Rd east of Enrico Fermi Drive

The following streets will be closed to traffic from March 9 - March 16:

Siempre Viva Rd east of the CHP Inspection Facility driveway

Kellianne Way to Siempre Viva Rd

Enrico Fermi Place from Enrico Fermi Drive to Kellianne Way will be closed to all traffic with

the exception of authorized construction vehicles.