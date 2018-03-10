SAN DIEGO- The first ever San Diego combine will be open to high school athletes from all over the county. Tabitha Lipkin sat down with Montell Allen and Les Spellman to talk about the opportunity they believe it will bring to the county.
San Diego’s first high school combine
-
Jimmie Johnson chasing 8th NASCAR championship
-
Security boosted at 4 county schools because of shooting threats
-
Storm brings rainbows to coast, snow to mountains
-
Winter weather prompts Thursday school closures in Julian, Warner Springs
-
2nd teen arrested on suspicion of threatening Torrey Pines High School
-
-
Sheriffs: Julian High student posed no credible threat
-
Freshman arrested for allegedly posting photo of Lego rifle with threat
-
Couple gets jail for scamming families with fake high school band trip
-
New wave of school threats spurs heightened security
-
High school students exposed to tuberculosis
-
-
Student arrested after threat against La Jolla High
-
Winter storm prompts Tuesday school closures in Julian, Warner Springs
-
Threat made to Florida school causes concern for some Chula Vista parents